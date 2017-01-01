Spirits News

View news from other Drinks sectors:
Moët Hennessy acquires Woodinville Whiskey Company French wines and spirit maker Moët Hennessy has acquired US-based Woodinville Whiskey Company for an undisclosed amount.
Pernod Ricard sells Glenallachie Distillery to Billy Walker led consortium Pernod Ricard, through its Chivas Brothers subsidiary has agreed to sell its Glenallachie Distillery to whisky veteran Billy Walker, Trisha Savage and Graham Stevenson, who have formed the Glenallachie Consortium.
Ben Milam Whiskey launches small-batch rye Texas-based distillery and spirits company Ben Milam Whiskey has released its second offering, Ben Milam Rye Whiskey.
Isle of Arran Distillers unveils specially selected cask, 2001 Bourbon Barrel Isle of Arran Distillers has launched a limited edition 15 year old 2001 Bourbon Barrel.
Till Vodka expands distribution with focus on heartland markets Till American Wheat Vodka has expanded their distribution in 2017 with a focus on key heartland markets.
Diageo to buy Casamigos tequila brand in $1bn deal Diageo has agreed to acquire tequila brand founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman for $1bn.
Knob Creek unveils 25th anniversary Bourbon Beam Suntory-owned Bourbon brand Knob Creek is celebrating its 25th year with limited-edition anniversary release.
Clyde May's launches new limited edition 9-year Cask Strength whiskey Clyde May's Whiskey has announced its newest ultra-premium spirit, a limited-edition 117-proof 9-year Cask Strength whiskey.
House of Carbonadi launches ultra-premium vodka born in northern Italy US spirits firm House of Carbonadi has launched a vodka born in northern Italy, which the company claims features rare gem artistry and distilling technology.
Rémy Martin launches Rooted in Exception mixed reality using Microsoft HoloLens technology Rémy Martin, a French firm that primarily produces and sells cognac, has launched the Rooted In Exception mixed reality experience using Microsoft HoloLens technology.
MGP introduces George Remus Straight Bourbon whiskey MGP Ingredients has released George Remus Straight Bourbon, a smoother, more complex whiskey with a new bottle design.
Quintessential Brands launches first travel retail exclusive for Greenall’s gin UK-based Quintessential Brands has launched the first Travel Retail exclusive for its Greenall's gin brand.
Big Machine Label introduces platinum filtered premium vodka US-based record label company Big Machine Label Group has launched the Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka.
Hayman’s to open gin distillery in London UK-based gin producer Hayman's is planning to open a gin distillery in London.
Atlantico Rum introduces new look Atlantico Rum, the rum brand from Dominican Republic, has introduced a new look.
