Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits | News
Search Refinements
Current RefinementsContent TypeNewsSectorAlcoholicSpiritsRemove all refinements Date2017 (61)2016 (144)2015 (150)2014 (228)2013 (294)2012 (254)2011 (172)2010 (105)2009 (83)AuthorDisplayNameDBR Staff Writer (1276)Linda Jones (3)EBR Staff Writer (1)FBR Staff Writer (1)ABR Staff Writer (1)LocationAsia-Pacific (115)Europe (449)Global (8)Middle East and Africa (13)North America (752)South and Central America (25)

Spirits News

View news from other Drinks sectors:
1-15 of 1491 results
Moët Hennessy acquires Woodinville Whiskey Company
French wines and spirit maker Moët Hennessy has acquired US-based Woodinville Whiskey Company for an undisclosed amount.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Pernod Ricard sells Glenallachie Distillery to Billy Walker led consortium
Pernod Ricard, through its Chivas Brothers subsidiary has agreed to sell its Glenallachie Distillery to whisky veteran Billy Walker, Trisha Savage and Graham Stevenson, who have formed the Glenallachie Consortium.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Ben Milam Whiskey launches small-batch rye
Texas-based distillery and spirits company Ben Milam Whiskey has released its second offering, Ben Milam Rye Whiskey.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Isle of Arran Distillers unveils specially selected cask, 2001 Bourbon Barrel
Isle of Arran Distillers has launched a limited edition 15 year old 2001 Bourbon Barrel.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Till Vodka expands distribution with focus on heartland markets
Till American Wheat Vodka has expanded their distribution in 2017 with a focus on key heartland markets.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Diageo to buy Casamigos tequila brand in $1bn deal
Diageo has agreed to acquire tequila brand founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman for $1bn.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Knob Creek unveils 25th anniversary Bourbon
Beam Suntory-owned Bourbon brand Knob Creek is celebrating its 25th year with limited-edition anniversary release.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Clyde May's launches new limited edition 9-year Cask Strength whiskey
Clyde May's Whiskey has announced its newest ultra-premium spirit, a limited-edition 117-proof 9-year Cask Strength whiskey.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
House of Carbonadi launches ultra-premium vodka born in northern Italy
US spirits firm House of Carbonadi has launched a vodka born in northern Italy, which the company claims features rare gem artistry and distilling technology.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Rémy Martin launches Rooted in Exception mixed reality using Microsoft HoloLens technology
Rémy Martin, a French firm that primarily produces and sells cognac, has launched the Rooted In Exception mixed reality experience using Microsoft HoloLens technology.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
MGP introduces George Remus Straight Bourbon whiskey
MGP Ingredients has released George Remus Straight Bourbon, a smoother, more complex whiskey with a new bottle design.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Quintessential Brands launches first travel retail exclusive for Greenall’s gin
UK-based Quintessential Brands has launched the first Travel Retail exclusive for its Greenall's gin brand.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Big Machine Label introduces platinum filtered premium vodka
US-based record label company Big Machine Label Group has launched the Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Hayman’s to open gin distillery in London
UK-based gin producer Hayman's is planning to open a gin distillery in London.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
Atlantico Rum introduces new look
Atlantico Rum, the rum brand from Dominican Republic, has introduced a new look.
Alcoholic > Spirits > News
1-15 of 1491 results

In The Spotlight

Moët Hennessy acquires Woodinville Whiskey Company
Pernod Ricard sells Glenallachie Distillery to Billy Walker led consortium
Ben Milam Whiskey launches small-batch rye
Isle of Arran Distillers unveils specially selected cask, 2001 Bourbon Barrel
Till Vodka expands distribution with focus on heartland markets

Suppliers Directory


In Spirits

Spirits Intelligence



DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.