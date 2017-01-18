Pernod Ricard introduces new Absolut vodka flavor

Spirits and wine firm Pernod Ricard has introduced a new Absolut vodka flavor to the US market.

Absolut Lime expands Absolut citrus portfolio, joining Absolut Citron and Absolut Mandrin, whicxh are cl;iamed to be the top lemon and orange-flavored vodkas in the US.

The company plans to introduce Absolut Lime at the 59th GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017.

According to the company, Absolut Lime exemplifies the brand’s commitment to offer high quality vodka. The new flavoured vodka, it claims is produced in a small village named Ahus in Southern Sweden.

The village is claimed to be the source of quality ingredients coming in from trans-generational farmers within a small radio of 75 miles.

Pernod Ricard USA Absolut Marketing director Nick Guastaferro said: "Lime is a very dynamic and complex fruit and we believe we've created the perfect flavor blend in Absolut Lime to enhance and elevate a variety of cocktails.

"Thanks to a delicious flavor and easy mixability, Absolut Lime is great for going out or staying in, for creating simple or complex cocktails. We can't wait to see how our fans take Absolut Lime and make it their own to create their Absolut Nights."

Absolut introduced Citron about 30 years ago and the new flavour was soon picked up by the circles of pop culture and was considered as an important cosmopolitan cocktail.

With the success of Citron, the company introduced Mandrin and it helped in diversifying the brand’s flavour line-up by adding a touch of sweetness to the vodka.

The new lime flavour is also claimed to have its own flavour profile, just like its citrus counter parts and a balance of full-bodied citrus flavour with a light finish.

The new vodka has been priced at $19.99 for 750ml and $24.99 for 1litre.

Image: Absolut introduces new lime flavoured vodka in the US. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire Association LLC.