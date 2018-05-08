Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Pernod Ricard's Absolut unveils limited edition America bottle

Published 08 May 2018

Absolut, which is owned by French group Pernod Ricard, is celebrating the summer with new limited edition Absolut America Bottle.

Perfectly suited for any backyard barbecue or firework festival, Absolut America is bringing people together to celebrate, and support, America the beautiful – with the help of a national community improvement nonprofit organization, Keep America Beautiful.

Painted in red, white and blue, the Absolut America bottle is raising the bar for summer partygoers and patriots alike to show their Stars and Stripes pride. As a Swedish-born brand with nearly 40 years of rich history in the US, Absolut hopes to bring people together – regardless of background, border or belief – in celebration of the world's greatest melting pot.

Pernod Ricard USA Absolut brand director Shefali Murdia said: "Absolut has always embraced the magic of mixing – from cocktails to cultures to communities.

"With our new America bottle, and partnership with Keep America Beautiful, we're mixing up the summer party scene – with delicious cocktails and a side of giving-back."

Buy a Bottle. Share a Photo. Give Back.

Absolut has teamed up with Keep America Beautiful (KAB), an organization with a mission to inspire and educate people across the nation to take action toward improving and beautifying their communities, so that everyone, everywhere can take part in creating a better tomorrow, today.  

From May 1, 2018 to September 3, 2018, Absolut will donate $1 to Keep America Beautiful for every photo shared showing how people party with a purpose using #AbsolutAmerica and #promotion. 

In support of the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, the nation's largest community improvement program, Absolut's donation will support the program's estimated 60,000 events fueled by millions of volunteers and participants who come together in tens of thousands of communities nationwide to #DoBeautifulThings.

Keep America Beautiful president and CEO Helen Lowman said: "This year, Keep America Beautiful is celebrating 65 years of helping organize, evangelize and activate local communities around keeping our neighborhoods clean, green and beautiful.

"As one of the first organizations to embrace the power of public/private partnerships, joining forces with eco-friendly, responsible brands like Absolut is crucial to the success and impact of our organization as we work to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America's communities."

Rethink the Summer Party Cocktail, from Barbecues to Share-Houses

The red, white and blue bottle has the same high-quality Absolut Original Vodka on the inside – providing a versatile foundation for mixing the most delicious summer cocktails, like the Absolut Firework:

Absolut Firework

Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Absolut
2 parts Lemonade
2 parts Iced Tea

Instructions:

Build ingredients in a mason jar glass. Garnish with lemon.

Absolut America will be available nationwide starting May 1, 2018 for an MSRP of $19.99 (750mL), $25.99 (1L) and $29.99 (1.75mL). Visit AbsolutAmerica.com for more information about Absolut's partnership with Keep America Beautiful, cocktail recipes and purchase information.

Source: Company Press Release

