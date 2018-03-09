Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Alcobrands to distribute two of Roust's international vodka brands

Published 09 March 2018

Belgian beverage distributor Alcobrands has secured distribution rights for two of Roust’s vodkas, the Russian Standard and Żubrówka. The distribution will start from 1 April.

Russian Standard Vodka is the world’s number one premium Russian vodka with global sales of over 3.4M 9Llt. Zubrówka, the legendary Polish vodka with over 500 years of heritage, is world’s fastest growing vodka brand and the 3rd biggest vodka brand in the world. 

Roust managing director Jonathan Ashworth said: “We are consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the world.

"With Alcobrands we found the same drive and passion to outperform market trends and challenge industry boundaries. Russian Standard Vodka and Zubrówka are our flagship vodka brands and are set to see significant growth in the Benelux markets.”

Alcobrands managing director Dirk Boeckx said: “I believe that as a company we have a strong momentum based on brands and people. This new addition of two of the world’s leading vodka brands will enhance our portfolio strength and our ability to become one of the leading independent distributors in Benelux.”



Source: Company Press Release

