Amber Beverage introduces Riga Black Balsam in US

DBR Staff Writer Published 14 December 2017

Amber Beverage Group, the Baltic unit of SPI Group, has introduced the Riga Black Balsam brand to the US market.

The herbal bitter brand was introduced in the US in November through an official brand presentation in New York at the cocktail bar “The Wooly”.

Made in Latvia, Riga Black Balsam comprises 24 natural ingredients that include 17 botanicals, to give the liqueur an elegant flavor.

Riga Black Balsam with a history of around 260 years is considered to be one of the oldest brands in the herbal bitters category.

Amber Beverage said it intends to place Riga Black Balsam among the top five premium brand in the herbal bitters segment in the next five years.

Riga Black Balsam global brand director Maris Kalnins said: “To accomplish our goals we will focus on brand awareness increase among United States Bartenders Guild members and participation in the most important industry trade fairs.

“For 2018 our priority is – product availability in premium bars across New York and other target markets as well.”

Amber Beverage said that currently the US customers can enjoy the original version of Riga Black Balsam and the Riga Black Balsam Currant variant.

During next fall, the company plans to introduce Riga Black Balsam Cherry, which will be the newcomer of the product range.

Riga Black Balsam is sold in more than 30 countries and has a production of over four million bottles every year.

Image: Amber Beverage Group is planning for an ambitious launch in the US for Riga Black Balsam.

