American Born introduces new line of whiskeys

American Born has introduced a new line of whiskeys, 83-proof American Born Bourbon Whiskey, and two 70-proof real fruit-infused whiskeys, Peach and Apple.

American Born was recently acquired by Milestone Brands.

Milestone Brands CEO Eric Dopkins said: "American Born is an incredible brand that represents the history and roots of our country while also celebrating today's American lifestyle and culture.

"We are thrilled to continue honoring this tradition with a revitalized line of whiskeys and are excited for the impact it will have on the growth of American Born."

Paying homage to the recognition of the country's independence in 1783, American Born's 83-proof Bourbon whiskey mash bill, a proprietary blend of corn and rye grains, honors and reflects the tradition and spirit of America.

American Born's Peach and Apple whiskeys are infused with real fruit juices and all-natural flavors. Bottled in Nashville, Tenn, they are best enjoyed on the rocks, with ginger ale, cola, tea or as a shot.

American Born Whiskey will first launch in Tennessee, Texas and California in March 2017. The brand will continue to roll out in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Arizona, Missouri, Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas and more.

Source: Company Press Release