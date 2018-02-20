Ardbeg unveils plans for multi-million pound expansion on Islay

Ardbeg Distillery, a Scotch whisky distillery, has unveiled plans to construct a new still house on Islay with a multi-million-pound investment from its parent company, The Glenmorangie Company.

Subject to planning approval, construction on the new distillery is expected to begin in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

The still house will be built at the site once occupied by warehouses. The number stills will be doubled from two to four. Out of the four stills, two will be wash stills and the remaining two will be spirit stills.

Ardbeg has already received planning permission from Argyll and Bute Council to install a new boiler house, moving the facility a little further away from the distillery.

The new still house is expected to help the firm in meeting the demand to distill more of its spirit.

Despite a new large still house, Ardbeg plans to continue with its traditional way of producing a craft spirit as one of the smallest distilleries on the remote Scottish island.

The Glenmorangie Company president and CEO Marc Hoellinger said: “We are delighted by Ardbeg’s success since 1997 – and by the growing passion for our whisky from fans around the world.

“Ardbeg has been distilled on Islay since 1815 and, with a new still house, we will pave the way for future generations of smoky malt whisky lovers to discover The Ultimate Islay Malt.”

Ardbeg was acquired and reopened by Glenmorangie back in 1997.

In late January, Glenmorangie had also come up with plans to make multi-million-pound investment for a new still house at its site in Tain.

The investment will expand its Highland Distillery in order to meet the demand. The proposed building, which will be located in the heart of the distillery, will work in tandem with the existing still house.

Image: Glenmorangie’s Ardbeg to invest multi-million pounds for new still house. Photo: Courtesy of The Glenmorangie Company.