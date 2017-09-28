Isle of Arran Distillery launches new limited edition of Single Malt

Isle of Arran Distillery has launched new limited edition of Single Malt, which will be available from specialist whisky retailers in early next month.

The limited edition Scotch whisky has been made by Master Distiller MacTaggart who selected the first fill from the 10 year old Bourbon Barrels during his initial days of production back in 2007.

The distillery has produced 12,000 bottles of the Scotch and they will be available across the world. It is not-chill filtered and has a natural colour. The whisky has been priced at £64.99.

The Arran Malt is claimed to give off a flavour of freshly made cider, fresh coconut, lemon oil and hint of sea brine.

The whisky immediately gives out a taste of white pepper, followed by soft sweets and apple pastries, barley sugar and a complex wine note.

The finish is claimed to be long, with all the freshness of a well-made whisky-sour cocktail which sweetens to candy floss while fading away.

The distillery stated: “A delightful expression of Arran where the true character and complexity shines through beautifully.”

The Whiskey Wash quoted James MacTaggart as saying: “The last 10 years have been very special for the distillery. We’ve released our oldest age statements, including the 18 Year Old which was a real coming of age for Arran. One of the great pleasures of my job is crafting unique bottlings inspired by the island and its history – a history that I’m proud to be part of.”

Isle of Arran Distillers, managing director Euan Mitchell said: “James is a man dedicated to traditional whisky making, but with an eye to the sensibilities of the modern whisky drinker, he’s been instrumental in establishing the quality reputation of the Arran Malt and opening scotch up to a new generation of fans.

“This bottling is a fantastic way to pay tribute to the influence James has had on the Arran Malt and to give the Arran community a chance to own a piece of distillery history. We hope people will join us in raising a dram to a great man and a fantastic Master Distiller.”

Image: Isle of Arran Distillery launches limited edition Scotch whisky. Photo: Courtesy of Isle of Arran Distillery.