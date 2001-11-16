Isle of Arran Distillers unveils specially selected cask, 2001 Bourbon Barrel

Isle of Arran Distillers has launched a limited edition 15 year old 2001 Bourbon Barrel.

Isle Arran Distillers distillery manager James MacTaggart said: "I find that the Bourbon Barrel really allows the bright, vibrant character of the Arran spirit to shine through at its absolute best. "

This delicious Single Bourbon Barrel has been specially selected by Distillery Manager James MacTaggart as an online exclusive. This 15 year-old Single Cask displays all the luxurious qualities of a top quality Bourbon cask and is a perfect example of the distillers craft.

Our Distillery and online exclusive bottlings represent a wonderful opportunity to try some of James's favourite casks, and this example is no different. It is a very interesting dram to add to your whisky selection, and one that you can enjoy sharing with like minded whisky drinkers. It is sure to sell out quickly as there are only 158 bottles available, and ONLY available in our online shop.

Cask details: Bourbon Barrel Number 2001/747

Strength: 52.7% abv.

Distilled on: 16.11.01

Bottled on: 15.05.2017

Number of bottles - 158 available

Price: £72.99

Source: Company Press Release