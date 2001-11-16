Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Isle of Arran Distillers unveils specially selected cask, 2001 Bourbon Barrel

Published 06 July 2017

Isle of Arran Distillers has launched a limited edition 15 year old 2001 Bourbon Barrel.

Isle Arran Distillers distillery manager James MacTaggart said: "I find that the Bourbon Barrel really allows the bright, vibrant character of the Arran spirit to shine through at its absolute best. "

This delicious Single Bourbon Barrel has been specially selected by Distillery Manager James MacTaggart as an online exclusive.  This 15 year-old Single Cask displays all the luxurious qualities of a top quality Bourbon cask and is a perfect example of the distillers craft.  

Our Distillery and online exclusive bottlings represent a wonderful opportunity to try some of James's favourite casks, and this example is no different.  It is a very interesting dram to add to your whisky selection, and one that you can enjoy sharing with like minded whisky drinkers. It is sure to sell out quickly as there are only 158 bottles available, and ONLY available in our online shop.

Cask details: Bourbon Barrel Number 2001/747

Strength: 52.7% abv.

Distilled on: 16.11.01

Bottled on: 15.05.2017

Number of bottles - 158 available

Price: £72.99



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.