Bacardi releases one-litre Santa Teresa 1796 in travel retail

Bacardi Global Travel Retail has launched a one-litre format of its Santa Teresa 1796 Single Estate Rum, exclusively in travel retail.

Initially, the one-litre format is available in Lagardère stores at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport.

The launch of Santa Teresa 1796 is supported by a in-store teams will introduce the spirit to customers. Customers can taste a sample of the rum in a series of sampling activations across key airports globally.

Early this year, Bacardi took the distribution rights for Santa Teresa rum outside of Venezuela, from the family of Ron Santa Teresa, which has been making this award-winning rum.

Santa Teresa rum is made by using an artisanal Solera method where sugar cane juices and molasses are extracted and taken to the distillery where the mixture goes through fermentation and distillation.

After the distillation process is complete, the spirit is aged in French oak barrels. Once the spirit is aged, the barrels are not fully emptied and the most recent blends are mixed with the oldest in the barrels. The blend makes a combination of rums whose age is between 4 and 35 years. The rum thus made is then hand-sealed.

Spirits publication, The Spirit Business.com quoted Bacardi GTR managing director Mike Birch as saying: “There is strong potential in travel retail for a super-premium rum like this, especially in terms of its age and craft, appealing to shoppers at the second stage of luxury whose key purchase motivations are for aged spirits and the discovery of something rare and out of the main-stream. For the same reasons, we also see an opportunity to recruit new rum shoppers from the whisky category.”

Each bottle of Santa Teresa rum contains 40% alcohol by volume (ABV) and will be available in global travel retail in one litre bottles at a price of $60.

Image: Bacardi launches Santa Teresa rum in Lagardère Travel Retail. Photo: Courtesy of pigdevilphoto/FreeDigitalPhotos.net