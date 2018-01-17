Balblair releases 1991 and 2000 limited edition whiskies

International Beverage Holdings’ subsidiary Balblair has released limited run second release of its 2000 vintage and third release of its 1991 vintage Scotch whiskies.

Considered to have been matured and bottled at one of the oldest working distillers in Scotland, the second release of the 2000 was matured for 13 years in American oak, ex-bourbon casks and five years in first fill Spanish oak butts.

This whisky is claimed to have an appearance of bright copper and emanates aromas of seasoned oak, baked red apples and fruitcake. This is followed by warming vanilla and ripe tropical stone fruits.

The 2000 whisky features ground spices and old hardwood which was build up to brighter flavours of tinned pineapples, bitter orange peels and honey. The finish slowly fades into lasting sweetness, creaminess and notes of bitter chocolate.

The third release of the 1991 whisky was matured for 24 years in ex-bourbon, American oak casks and a three further years in first fill Spanish oak butts.

The whisky has a bright amber colour with rose gold highlights and is claimed to emanate an expansive and complex aromas of rich citrus fruits and vanilla notes along with toffee and chocolate. It gives out taste notes of honey, winter spices and apricot, with a hint of liquorice are imparted from the bourbon barrels and Spanish oak butts used in the maturation process.

The palate of the whisky features the brand’s signature citrus orchard flavour profile and is followed with rich creamy chocolate and layers of poached apples and pears, Christmas pudding and hot vanilla sauce.

It finishes with sparkling orange and toasted coconut overtones that highlight the full-bodied sweetness of vanilla and caramel.

Balblair global brand manager Matt Jamieson said: “At Balblair, we only release our whisky when its ready and these new vintages are no exception.

“Both featuring a very different nose and palate, the 2000 and 1991 are exquisite drams which are sure to appeal to the most discerning of whisky drinkers.”

Image: Balbair launches limited edition Scotch whiskies. Photo: Courtesy of International Beverage Holdings Ltd.