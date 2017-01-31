Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Spirits News

Western Spirits Beverage joins Bardstown Bourbon's collaborative distilling program

Published 31 January 2017

The Bardstown Bourbon Company (BBCo) and Western Spirits Beverage have announced a collaborative distilling partnership.

Western Spirits has joined BBCo’s collaborative distilling program. The companies will work together to produce custom whiskey for Western Spirits' brand portfolio

Western Spirits will now get the opportunity to work with master distiller Steve Nally and the company’s distilling team that produces high-quality bourbon whiskey.

With its collaborative distilling program, Bardstown Bourbon is planning to expand its current 1.5 million proof gallon capacity to 3 million proof gallons and has recently broken ground for the same.

The expansion will enable Bardstown to provide more capacity for its present customers and can enable it to take new customers in the third quarter of this year.

The Bardstown-based spirits company plans to expand its production capacity to more than 6 million proof gallons within the current design by installing additional equipment.

Western Spirits president Tim Livesay said: “We are so excited about the opportunity to partner with the great team at The Bardstown Bourbon Company.

“With their vision for a Napa Valley type experience, a state-of-the-art whiskey distillery and Steve Nally’s hall-of-fame bourbon making experience, we are enthusiastic about making The Bardstown Bourbon Company the home of Western Spirits’ bourbon portfolio.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company CEO David Mandell said: “Western Spirits has an exciting and growing portfolio of brands. “We are eager to begin producing fantastic bourbon for Western Spirits Beverage Company.”

Western Spirits located in Bowling Green, Kentucky was established in 2008 and it produces Bird Dog Whiskey, Lexington Bourbon and Calumet Farm Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey.

Image: Bardstown Bourbon’s new facility in Bardstown, Kentucky. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire, Inc.

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey
