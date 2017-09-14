Bardstown Bourbon, Copper & Kings release two new products

The Bardstown Bourbon Company (BBCo) and Copper & Kings American Brandy Company (C&K) have released Collabor&tion rare release bourbon.

Collabor&tion includes two products made with 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskey.

One product is finished in Copper & Kings’ American Brandy barrels and the other in Muscat Mistelle barrels.

The companies said the project has been taken up as an embodiment of spirit of friendship and partnership in creating products as kindred spirits.

Bardstown Bourbon Company president and CEO David Mandell said: “Collabor&tion is the first of many original releases from the Bardstown Bourbon Company.

“We’ve built our company by working together with many of the leaders in the spirits industry, and our philosophy of collaboration is reflected in the brands we’re developing, the companies we partner with, and the Kentucky communities that we represent.”

The Collabor&tion project first started in 2015 by the two Kentucky-based distilleries is the result of a nearly two years of work.

BBCo’s master distiller Steve Nally and C&K head distiller Brandon O’Daniel claim to have hand-selected the bourbon for the project and had meticulously blended it until desired flavour profiles were achieved and also chose the barrels for the finishing process.

The two companies used the bourbon produced in 2006 in Indiana by Lawrenceburg Distillers, now MGP. It is claimed to have been made from 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley.

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company president and CEO Joe Heron said: “Coll&boration is not made to be collected; it’s far more special than that. Its heart is friendship, enjoying company, and bringing out the best in each other.

“It is an exceptional bourbon that was made by friends for friends and is designed to be enjoyed with friends.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company master distiller Steve Nally “Exceptional bourbon will always carry beautiful dark fruit notes (figs, raisins, dates) as well as apple and pear to complement the classic honey, spice and butterscotch.

“Aging in brandy barrels not only accentuates these notes – it layers more on top of that foundation to create an incredibly rich, smooth and complex whiskey. I’ve been doing this a long time, and this is an amazing spirit – something I will share with my good friends with real pride.”

Recently, Bardstown Bourbon Company announced its plans to expand its production capacity for the second time in this year. The expansion is expected to add six million proof gallons.

Image: Bardstown Bourbon and Copper & Kings release two rare bourbon whiskies. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.