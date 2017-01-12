Beach Whiskey buys American Harvest Organic Vodka

US spirits firm Beach Whiskey has acquired the American Harvest organic vodka brand.

The companies did not reveal the financial terms of the transaction.

The American-made organic vodka is now planned to make a comeback in shelves across the US and is likely to regain its foothold this year, stated its new owner.

With an alcohol by volume of 40%, American Harvest Vodka will have a retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml packaging.

The organic vodka brand has joined Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon and Beach Whiskey Island Coconut in the Beach Whiskey portfolio.

Created by the Sidney Frank Importing Company (SFIC) in 2011, American Harvest Vodka’s ownership was retained by the Frank family despite the acquisition of SFIC by German drinks firm Jägermeiste in 2015.

Beach Whiskey CEO Smoke Wallin said: "Organic and craft spirits have shown significant growth over the past five years, and Double Gold Medal-winner American Harvest has already shown its ability to stand apart from other super-premium vodkas.

"Now is the time for a national organic craft vodka, and American Harvest Vodka fits seamlessly into the Beach Whiskey portfolio while accelerating our national growth plans. Distributors who previously carried American Harvest are eager to have it back, and this is creating additional opportunities for the Beach Whiskey portfolio."

Handcrafted in small batches using American wheat, American Harvest Vodka is said to use 100% certified organic ingredients in its distilling process to give a unique smooth spirit having a crisp, clean and a bit of sweetish note of real agave to the drinker.

Beach Whiskey's purchase of American Harvest marks the return of the organic vodka brand to one of its creators, Bill Henderson, who is serving as the former’s chief marketing officer.

