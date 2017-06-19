Knob Creek unveils 25th anniversary Bourbon

Beam Suntory-owned Bourbon brand Knob Creek is celebrating its 25th year with limited-edition anniversary release.

In 1992, Sixth Generation Beam Master Distiller Booker Noe created Knob Creek® Bourbon to restore the standards of pre-prohibition style whiskey, pushing the boundaries of an entire category with the introduction of super-premium, small batch bourbon.

Twenty-five years later, Booker’s son and SeventhGeneration Master Distiller Fred Noe is celebrating this milestone with the launch of an exclusive, limited-edition release ­– Knob Creek 25th Anniversary Bourbon.

Uniting the signature whiskey making styles of Booker and Fred Noe for the first time, Knob Creek 25th Anniversary Bourbon is a cask strength and unfiltered1 single barrel bourbon, aged in barrels for twelve-to-thirteen years and personally selected by Noe for this historic occasion.

“When Dad introduced Knob Creek and the Small Batch Bourbon Collection 25 years ago, he created it with the flavor, care and craftsmanship that defined high-quality, full-flavored bourbon,” said Noe. “I am honored to keep this tradition alive every day, and am proud to celebrate 25 years with our fans by releasing a special product that features Dad’s preferred ‘uncut and unfiltered’ style, combined with my passion for single barrel bourbons.”

With this unique combination, Knob Creek 25th Anniversary offers fans the truest expression of Knob Creek Bourbon, as close to standing in the rack house as possible. It features slight nuances in proof and tasting notes within each bottle, while still holding true to the brand’s overall taste profile. Each commemorative bottle is presented in a premium, wooden box and features a special label, including a handwritten bottling date and proof.

Knob Creek 25th Anniversary Bourbon is available nationwide in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle. This commemorative release offers the below characteristics, with each bottle’s unique tasting notes varying slightly:

Age: Between 12 ­– 13 years

Proof: Cask strength varies by barrel, ranging from 120 to 125 proof

Color: Deep amber

Taste: Each bottle features nuanced variations of deep, full vanilla with a surprisingly sweet and nutty flavor

Aroma: Each bottle features nuanced variations of robust vanilla and caramel; slightly smoky, complemented by rich notes of oak

Finish: Long and full

In addition to the launch of Knob Creek 25th Anniversary Bourbon, 2017 proves to be an exciting, milestone year for Knob Creek and its fans. The brand launched a new campaign, titled “This Creek Runs Full,” at the start of the year driven by multiple consumer touchpoints, including print, social and digital media; out-of-home advertising; experiential on- and off-premise activations; and public relations.

The brand also recently unveiled a new website, which will be expanded to include an e-commerce page later this summer, featuring merchandise and apparel for consumer purchase. In addition, Knob Creek is excited to collaborate with the Goose Island Beer Company on their Black Friday release of Bourbon County Reserve Brand Stout, aged in Knob Creek bourbon barrels.

Source: Company Press Release