Beam Suntory to buy controlling interest in Sipsmith Gin

US spirits firm Beam Suntory has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in UK-based gin maker Sipsmith Gin.

The companies have partnered to speed up the global growth of Sipsmith and its London Dry Gin.

The alliabce intends to maximise opportunities for Sipsmith by using Beam Suntory’s routes to market

After the transaction is completed next month, Sipsmith Gin would continue to operate from London, under its founders Sam Galsworthy and Fairfax Hall.

The traditional distillation and hand-crafting of the London Dry Gin in small batches will also remain intact post acquisition, said the gin maker.

Sipsmith Gin co-founder Sam Galsworthy said: “As leaders of the gin renaissance in the UK, we have worked tirelessly to share our gin of the highest quality with discerning sippers. In this new chapter, we have found the perfect partners to take Sipsmith to all four corners of the globe, and do so whilst retaining our quality gin, astonishing team and Chiswick distillery in London.

“The team at Beam Suntory shares our values and pursuit of excellence. Fairfax and I will remain fully involved in the business, working harder than ever to achieve our vision of a gin that will stand the test of time and be sipped around the world.”

Founded in 2009, Sipsmith Gin claims to have over two-thirds of its sales coming from the UK. It is also said to use the traditional copper pot distillation to produce the London Dry Gin and also its innovations like Sloe Gin and V.J.O.P. (Very Junipery Over Proof Gin).

Beam Suntory chairman and CEO Matt Shattock said: “With incredible skill and passion, Sam and Fairfax have built an extraordinary super-premium gin that is synonymous with London and the utmost craftsmanship.”

Earlier in the month, Beam Suntory opened its new global headquarters in Chicago, US, at the Merchandise Mart.

Image: Beam Suntory to acquire controlling stake in Sipsmith Gin. Photo: courtesy of Beam Suntory Inc.