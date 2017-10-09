Beam Suntory’s Hornitos launches tripled distilled Cristalino Tequila

Beam Suntory-owned Tequila brand Hornitos has launched a new innovation, which features 100% blue agave tequila.

Hornitos Cristalino is aged and filtered to produce a smooth and crystal clear añejo.

Begining as a triple-distilled añejo Tequila, the spirit has been aged for at least a year in traditional American white oak casks prior to undergoing a process of filtration to create the notes of a “typical of a Plata Tequila”.

The tequila is also said to have honey and floral notes, with vanilla and butterscotch flavours wrapped in a toasted wood, towards the end.

It is said that the drink can be best enjoyed by having it on the rocks or neat or mixed in a cocktail with club soda and fresh grapefruit.

Bottled at 40% ABV, Hornitos Cristalino Tequila is priced at $29.99 for 750mL bottle.

Beam Suntory tequilas vice president Malini Patel said: “Hornitos Cristalino is a versatile spirit with a complexity of flavor that appeals to tequila connoisseurs and smoothness that makes it highly approachable for those looking for an introduction to the tequila.

“These unique qualities make Hornitos Cristalino ideal for everyday sipping, as well as for celebrating special occasions.”

Hornitos was launched in 1950 by Don Francisco Javier Sauza (Don Franco), who is the descendant of Don Cenobio Sauza, founder of La Perseverancia Distillery and the man who coined the name “tequila” in 1873.

Don Franco is claimed to have worked with the Mexican government to proclaim Jalisco, Mexico (the state where the town Tequila is located) as the place of origin of tequila in 1974.

Image: Beam Suntory’s Hornitos launches Cristalino tequila. Photo: Courtesy of Beam Suntory Inc.