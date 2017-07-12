Ben Milam Whiskey launches small-batch rye

Texas-based distillery and spirits company Ben Milam Whiskey has released its second offering, Ben Milam Rye Whiskey.

The release of this highly anticipated product comes on the heels of the company’s bourbon winning a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Like the award-winning Ben Milam Bourbon, Ben Milam Rye is inspired by the legacy and character of Texas freedom fighter Benjamin Rush Milam, who died fighting for Texas’ independence in 1835. While Ben Milam Bourbon provides a smooth, slightly sweet finish, the rye is for those who prefer a little extra kick.

Once the most popular spirit in America, rye whiskey is making a comeback. While bourbon’s main ingredient is corn and provides a sweeter flavor, rye whiskey must be made with 51 percent rye, which gives the spirit a spicy, peppery flavor.

Ben Milam Small Batch Rye is a beautiful amber-colored 80-proof rye whiskey intentionally crafted with bold flavors native to this region. The spirit finishes nicely with hints of black pepper, oak and cinnamon, providing true depth to this whiskey experience.

“Our company was founded on a mission to honor the bold, true and gallant history that built Texas, the state we live and love today,” said Marsha Milam, CEO and founder of Ben Milam Whiskey. “With the launch of our rye, we’re going beyond Texas and to the foundation of the United States—even George Washington was a distiller of rye whiskey. We thought, ‘If it was good enough for George, it’s good enough for us.’”

Ben Milam Whiskey currently has Texas-wide distribution with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and is available in select Twin Liquors stores throughout the Austin and San Antonio areas. Both Ben Milam Rye and Ben Milam Bourbon are also available for tastings and for sale at the Ben Milam Distillery & Tasting Room in Blanco, Texas.

