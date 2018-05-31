Benromach unveils plans to create handmade gin at Scottish distillery

Speyside distillery Benromach has unveiled its plans to produce handmade gin at its distillery in Forres, Scotland.

The new gin, which will be available later this summer, has been named Red Door Gin after the distillery’s red doors. It

The Benromach Company stated that the Red Door Gin will be handmade by distillers on site.

The small batch London gin will have what the company claims to be finest juniper, infused with locally available botanicals.

The move is considered to be a milestone for the company’s plans for growth and is regarded as a significant development for the distillery which has so far focused only on developing single malt whisky brand.

Work is going on at the site to refurbish the former malt barn by installing a new gin still and a visitor’s place to share the story of the gin.

Benromach managing director Ewen Mackintosh said: “Announcing our intention to distil gin is part of our long-term plan to grow our business beyond whisky into new spirit categories.

“We have been closely monitoring the success of the gin market for several years and, with growth predicted to continue, we feel confident that we can bring a unique and exciting new product to spirits drinkers eager for a brand with heritage and authenticity.

Benromach stated that the company, with its international routes to markets already in place, is looking forward to work with its existing trade customers to bring Red Door Gin to its portfolio of Benromach whisky expressions that they offer at present.

Being one of the popular visitor attractions in the region, the distillery claims to have attracted over 13,000 visitors annually. An additional 10,000 visitors are expected to visit the place every year with the new gin visitor experience.

Mackintosh said: “By creating a gin distillery and visitor experience, we are investing significantly in the town. We’re proud of our role in the local community and the part we continue to play in attracting visitors to Forres. We hope this will bring a further boost to tourism in the local area.”

Image: Benromach managing director Ewen Mackintosh. Photo: Courtesy of Benromach.