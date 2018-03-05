Berry Bros reintroduces Old Potrero rye whiskey in UK

Wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros & Rudd has relaunched its Old Potrero 18th century style rye whiskey in the UK.

The relaunch follows Berry Bros & Rudd acquisition of majority stake in Hotaling & Co (formerly Anchor Distilling) last December. Hotaling produces the rye whiskey brand Old Potrero.

The limited release is coming to the UK for the first time in 15 years. Increased demand and limited production of the whiskey resulted in the retention of all the stock in the US after 2003.

Old Potrero is said to have been made from 100% malted rye grain and is distilled in copper pot stills.

The spirit is aged in a combination of new and second-fill lightly-toasted, fine-grain American oak barrels which are claimed to introduce bold spice and fruit character. The whiskey is bottled at 51.2% alcohol by volume (ABV).

It was first released in 1996 and has been the first American craft whiskey to be released since the prohibition. The product was conceptualized by Anchor Distilling’s owner Fritz Maytag and was named after the distillery’s location on Potrero Hill, San Francisco.

Berry Bros & Rudd stated that the Old Potrero will be available exclusively at its 63 Pall Mall store in London for an RRP of £85 until 1 April.

From 3 April, it will be available for wholesalers, retailers and bar operators to purchase from Field, Morris & Verdin, Berry Bros & Rudd’s agency and wholesale division.

Recently, the London-based family-run business has also reintroduced its own label London Dry Gin which was first introduced back in 1909. It has been produced using liquid from the merchant’s oldest remaining bottle from 1950s.

Originally it was named Berry’s Best Gin, but was discontinued in 2014. This gin is now bring produced by London-based Thames Distillers.

Image: Berry Bros & Rudd reintroduce rye whiskey in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of pigdevilphoto/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.