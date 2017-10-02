BI buys 25% stake in London gin brand, Gilpin’s

Fine wine and spirits merchant BI and Michael Spencer, the CEO of Nex Group and also the chairman of BI, have purchased a 25% interest in London-based Westmorland Spirits, which owns gin brand Gilpin’s.

The investment will be used to drive sales and distribution of Gilpin’s Westmorland Extra Dry Gin and support new product development.

Westmorland is expected to use BI’s global distribution centre in London to speed up Gilpin’s sales and exports and gain contacts with potential distributors from other geographic markets.

The London dry gin business was founded in 2010 and has created its own brand, Gilpin’s Westmorland Extra Dry Gin.

Westmorland Spirits Director and Gilpin’s Gin creator Matthew Gilpin said: "This partnership opens up several doors for us in the UK, marketing to wine and spirits connoisseurs as well as the high-end on trade.

“BI Wines & Spirits already sell the finest wines to the best hotels and bars and we are delighted to join that stable. Furthermore, BI’s significant Asia presence will bring our products to a market brimming with interest and potential.

“This transaction and investment by BI and Michael Spencer also opens up the door to expansion of our product range and international marketing efforts as we seek to make Gilpin's even more of an export success story."

Founded in 1997, BI provides customers with the rarest wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, Italy, Champagne and the rest of world. It has offices in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles,

Image: BI and Nex Group CEO Michael Spencer acquire minority stake in Westmorland. Photo: Courtesy of BI Wines & Spirits Ltd.