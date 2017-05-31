Big Machine Label introduces platinum filtered premium vodka

US-based record label company Big Machine Label Group has launched the Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka.

This Premium artisanal vodka is distilled in small batches at Tenn South Distillery in Lynnville, TN. During the initial launch period, Big Machine Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka will be available exclusively in the Middle Tennessee region.

"Over the past 11 years Big Machine has provided the soundtrack to millions of fans worldwide," said Borchetta. "With the launch of Big Machine Premium Vodka, we are now offering a superior product that perfectly complements the music we take such great pride in."

Carefully concocting the perfect entertainment cocktail of music and beverages, consumers are invited to "Pour It On…Turn It Up…Lean In…Or Lean Back…And Indulge," per the brand's tagline.

Big Machine Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka gets its superior freshness and flavor from the highest quality grains and the purest Tennessee limestone water that is known for producing some of the finest spirits in the world. Tenn South filters every drop through their proprietary platinum filter, offering a smooth and unparalleled taste.

Big Machine Label Group is home to superstars such as Florida Georgia Line, Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett and Brantley Gilbert.

Source: Company Press Release