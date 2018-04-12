Bushmills releases two small batch single malt whiskeys

Ireland’s oldest working distillery Bushmills Irish Whiskey has released two rare, small batch single malt whiskeys.

Both Bushmills 16 & 21 Year Old Single Malts are matured and finished in three different cask types to create uniquely rich flavours.

Bushmills 16 & 21 Year Old Single Malts have won a long list of international awards that recognise the immense artisanship that lies behind these exquisite whiskeys. As part of the 2018 release, the brand has announced an increase in availability of Bushmills 16 Year Old Single Malt by 100% – a direct response to the 25% increase in demand of premium malts in the last year.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey master distiller Colum Egan said: “As the largest malt Irish whiskey brand in the world and one of the first distilleries to create a single malt whiskey, we are delighted to release these rare expressions for the ultra-premium end of the Irish whiskey category.

“With almost 40 years crafting our Bushmills 16 & 21 Year Old Single Malts, we know that only a combination of patience, dedication and experience in our craft has allowed us to maintain the same great consistency of flavour and taste over the years.”

Bushmills 16 Year Old Single Malt has been aged for at least 16 years in a combination of bourbon casks and Oloroso sherry butts, before being vatted and married for nine months in large old port pipes. This careful ageing and finishing produces a smooth and sweet single malt that tastes mature beyond its years, with flavours of honeyed nutty maltiness, toasted wood and sweet port wine.

Even rarer is the remarkable Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt, matured in American oak bourbon and old Oloroso sherry casks for at least 19 years. This premium whiskey spends two further years marrying in Madeira wine casks to produce a single malt of incredible depth, richness and complexity with notes of wood, raisin, toffee sweetness and soft spice and hints of vanilla, dark chocolate, mint and leather.

Egan continued saying: “This year, each bottle of Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt will have the year of bottling and its own individual number referenced on the bottle, making it even more collectable to those who purchase it.”

Bottled at 40% ABV, both limited editions will be available from specialist independent retailers and on-trade outlets only.

Source: Company Press Release