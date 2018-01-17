Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Spirits News

Castle Brands joins BBCo’s collaborative distilling program

Published 17 January 2018

Castle Brands, the maker of Jefferson’s Bourbon, has joined the Bardstown Bourbon Company's (BBCo) Collaborative Distilling Program.

Castle Brands will work together with BBCo to produce custom bourbon and whiskey for the Jefferson’s Bourbon portfolio. BBCo and Jefferson’s will begin their first distillation this year.

Through BBCo’s distilling program, Castle Brands will work with Bourbon Hall of Fame Master Distiller Steve Nally and BBCo’s first-class distilling team, led by Executive Director of Distilling Operations, John Hargrove, to produce its high-quality, small-batch bourbons and whiskeys for many years to come.

Castle Brands executive vice president and chief operating officer John Glover said: “We know that Bardstown’s experienced distilling team will provide the continuity needed to produce the consistent taste profile that our discerning Jefferson’s consumers have come to expect.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company CEO David Mandell said: “We are so proud to work with the Jefferson’s Bourbon team and help them create some of the finest products in the world.

“Jefferson’s bourbons and whiskeys are not only exceptional, but they are also innovative and extremely creative, which makes them a perfect fit for our Collaborative Distilling Program.”

Due to the success of its sold out Collaborative Distilling Program, BBCo recently broke ground on a distillery expansion project. The distillery’s current 3 million proof gallon capacity will be expanded to 6 million proof gallons by June 2018.



Source: Company Press Release

