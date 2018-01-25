Catoctin Creek Distilling adds 10 additional states to distribution map

Virginia-based distiller Catoctin Creek Distilling will now be available in 10 new US states starting in February 2018.

The move increases the footprint for the company to 25 states and the District of Columbia.

The decision was taken by Catoctin Creek, after fine wine retailer Total Wine agreed to add the entire line of the distiller’s products in its retail stores nationwide.

Located in Virgnia’s Loudoun Valley, Catoctin Creek is said to be using local and organic ingredients to product a variety of small-batch craft spirits including Roundstone Rye and Braddock Oak Rye, which are available at Total Wine stores across the nation.

Apart from these, Total Wine will also carry three additional products from the distillery including Roundstone Rye – 92 Proof, Roundstone Rye – Cask Proof, and Watershed Gin.

Catoctin Creek Distilling founder and general manager Scott Harris said: "We are very glad to be expanding into new markets because of this Total Wine opportunity.

"We're very grateful to Total Wine, and super excited to launch into 2018 with a host of new states—some markets we've had our eyes on for a long time now."

As part of the expansion, Catoctin Creek will be available across various states including Arizona - Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits of Arizona, California - Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits of California, Florida - Cavalier Distributing, Illinois - Burke Beverage, Kentucky - Heidelberg Distributing Company,.

It will also be available in Minnesota - Phillips Wine & Spirits, Missouri - Vintegrity Wine & Spirits, Nevada - Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits of Nevada, New Mexico - National Distributing Company, South Carolina - LKN Distributors, Texas - Virtuoso Wine & Spirits.

Catoctin Creek chief distiller Becky Harris said: "Over the past few years, we've significantly grown our barrel inventory.

"Along with the acquisition of a new warehouse space in 2017, we have been planning this expansion for quite some time now. Our improvements in production are now fully online, so we're absolutely ready for this move into new states."

Image: Catoctin Creek to be available in 10 more US states. Photo: Courtesy of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, LLC.