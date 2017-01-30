Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Central City Brewers launches Lohin McKinnon single malt whisky in Canada

Published 30 January 2017

Central City Brewers + Distillers has launched the new Lohin McKinnon single malt whisky in Canada.

The new whiskey matured in bourbon oak barrels, is claimed to combine the brewing expertise of brewmaster Gary Lohin and distilling talents of head distiller Stuart McKinnon.

Made from Canada’s malted barley and British Columbian water, the whiskey is claimed to be smooth and refined and comes in small batches.

Lohin McKinnon is available in 750 ml bottles with 43% alc./vol in BC and Ontario liquor stores.

Lohin has over 25 years of brewing experience. McKinnon, who is from Scotland, has been associated with Central City since it began operations in 2013. 

Lohin said: “We use the same passion and commitment to excellence when brewing our beer as we do when we make our spirits; especially our first whisky.

“We use only the best ingredients and follow traditional world class methods to make our high end whisky.

McKinnon said: “Brewing and distilling really isn’t that far apart so it’s a natural progression for us to start distilling.

“The distilling process begins with the same barley mash that you would with beer – just without the hops.

“We distill our whisky using traditional copper artisan stills from Germany, and age them in bourbon oak barrels.”

Central City Brewers + Distillers has a 68,000 ft2 on Bridgeview Drive in Surrey. The company's spirits portfolio includes Seraph Vodka and Gin, Queensborough Gin.

Image: Central City Brewers introduces Lohin McKinnon single malt whiskey. Photo: Courtesy of CENTRAL CITY BREWERS + DISTILLERS.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.