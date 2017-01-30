Central City Brewers launches Lohin McKinnon single malt whisky in Canada

Central City Brewers + Distillers has launched the new Lohin McKinnon single malt whisky in Canada.

The new whiskey matured in bourbon oak barrels, is claimed to combine the brewing expertise of brewmaster Gary Lohin and distilling talents of head distiller Stuart McKinnon.

Made from Canada’s malted barley and British Columbian water, the whiskey is claimed to be smooth and refined and comes in small batches.

Lohin McKinnon is available in 750 ml bottles with 43% alc./vol in BC and Ontario liquor stores.

Lohin has over 25 years of brewing experience. McKinnon, who is from Scotland, has been associated with Central City since it began operations in 2013.

Lohin said: “We use the same passion and commitment to excellence when brewing our beer as we do when we make our spirits; especially our first whisky.

“We use only the best ingredients and follow traditional world class methods to make our high end whisky.

McKinnon said: “Brewing and distilling really isn’t that far apart so it’s a natural progression for us to start distilling.

“The distilling process begins with the same barley mash that you would with beer – just without the hops.

“We distill our whisky using traditional copper artisan stills from Germany, and age them in bourbon oak barrels.”

Central City Brewers + Distillers has a 68,000 ft2 on Bridgeview Drive in Surrey. The company's spirits portfolio includes Seraph Vodka and Gin, Queensborough Gin.

Image: Central City Brewers introduces Lohin McKinnon single malt whiskey. Photo: Courtesy of CENTRAL CITY BREWERS + DISTILLERS.