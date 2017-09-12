Chairman's Reserve Rum adopts Mai Tai as signature cocktail

Chairman's Reserve Rum has implemented the Mai Tai as its signature cocktail. As part of the brand's re-launch campaign, Chairman's Reserve undertook regional Mai Tai cocktail competitions in spirit markets across the globe.

These competitions are part of a worldwide educational effort and multi-market challenge to the world's top bartenders to discover the authentic roots of the Mai Tai, one of rum's most popular cocktails.

"It is without question, that an authentic Mai Tai should feature a benchmark pure English-style rum," explains Michael Speakman, Sales and Marketing Director for St. Lucia Distillers. "The Mai Tai is unfortunately misunderstood as a classic tiki cocktail despite the revolution of the trends in today's cocktail culture."

The opportunity to adopt the Mai Tai as part of Chairman's Reserve's re-launch into some of the world's top cocktail markets is smart because it allows the brand to communicate on a natural platform with the rum buffs and collaborate with talented world class bartenders. Mr. Speakman continues, "Chairman's Reserve can be a staple in the Mai Tai, tiki's timeless archetypal cocktail."

The upcoming and final phase of Chairman's Reserve Mai Tai immersion program commences in St. Lucia on Oct. 19th to the 23rd. It will be hosted by Chairman's Reserve hospitality partner, Marigot Bay Resort and Marina. Bartenders from the USA, United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, and France will create their finest Mai Tai with Chairman's Reserve. These champions will exchange ideas and methods with local Saint Lucian bartenders; further encouraging the international community to explore and experience the local heritage and culture of Saint Lucia and the island's famed hospitality.

Everyone will mingle in with the local bartenders for an intensive Chairman's Reserve rum training, collaborate with international rum experts, and share global cocktail trends. Each night the visiting bartenders will treat guests of the Marigot Bay Resort and Marina to Chairman's Reserve cocktails created with inspiration from the city or country they come from.

Source: Company Press Release