Clyde May's launches new limited edition 9-year Cask Strength whiskey

Clyde May's Whiskey has announced its newest ultra-premium spirit, a limited-edition 117-proof 9-year Cask Strength whiskey.

This is the second limited-edition Cask Strength whiskey from Clyde May's. Last year's version, an 8-year Clyde May's Cask Strength, sold out in months and earned a Gold Medal in the 2016 New York World Wine and Spirits competition and was recognized by Liquor.com as one of the top 7 best Cask Strength whiskeys to try in 2016.

This smooth-tasting whiskey will debut on select store shelves nationwide in time for Father's Day, on June 18, 2017.

"Our 9-year Cask Strength is complex and uncommonly smooth at 117 proof. Finishing it in the Alabama style rounds out and even softens the bold flavors into a surprisingly smooth finish," said Ron Call, Whiskey Master at Clyde May's. "Our first Cask Strength, an 8-year, was very well received, and we believe an extra year of aging reveals more complex flavors than last year's release."

The 9 Year Cask Strength will be in national distribution by the fall and will retail for a suggested price of $99.99. For more information about Clyde May's – the whiskey and the man – and to get delicious cocktail recipes, visit the website at www.clydemays.com.

Source: Company Press Release