Conecuh Ridge to build new distillery in Alabama

Clyde May's whiskey manufacturer Conecuh Ridge Distillery has unveiled plans to consolidate operations in Alabama.

The company will build an artisan distillery, rackhouses and a bottling hub in Troy, Alabama, alongside a tasting and experience center and a replica of the original still that Clyde May used when first distilling his whiskey in the hills of Alabama in the 1940s.

"We continuously market our Clyde May's brand in the spirit of our founder, Clyde May," said Roy Danis, president and CEO, Conecuh Ridge Distillery. "His values of quality, integrity and craftsmanship are the building blocks of our company today."

Today, the governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, joined Troy mayor Jason Reeves, Clyde May's CEO Roy Danis, members of the Mays family and an assemblage of distinguished Alabama representatives at a ceremony in Troy to formally announce the distillery.

The Clyde May's distillery is the culmination of a journey begun by famed moonshiner and bootlegger Clyde May in the 1940s. Clyde May's Whiskey has evolved steadily from its local origins; it is now a national brand, the Official State Spirit ofAlabama, ranked among the top 50 American whiskeys and one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in America today.

Source: Company Press Release