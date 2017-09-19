Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Conecuh Ridge to build new distillery in Alabama

Published 19 September 2017

Clyde May's whiskey manufacturer Conecuh Ridge Distillery has unveiled plans to consolidate operations in Alabama.

The company will build an artisan distillery, rackhouses and a bottling hub in Troy, Alabama, alongside a tasting and experience center and a replica of the original still that Clyde May used when first distilling his whiskey in the hills of Alabama in the 1940s.

"We continuously market our Clyde May's brand in the spirit of our founder, Clyde May," said Roy Danis, president and CEO, Conecuh Ridge Distillery. "His values of quality, integrity and craftsmanship are the building blocks of our company today."

Today, the governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, joined Troy mayor Jason Reeves, Clyde May's CEO Roy Danis, members of the Mays family and an assemblage of distinguished Alabama representatives at a ceremony in Troy to formally announce the distillery.

The Clyde May's distillery is the culmination of a journey begun by famed moonshiner and bootlegger Clyde May in the 1940s. Clyde May's Whiskey has evolved steadily from its local origins; it is now a national brand, the Official State Spirit ofAlabama, ranked among the top 50 American whiskeys and one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in America today.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.