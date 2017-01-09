Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Constellation Brands acquires minority stake in Virginia's Catoctin Creek Distillery

Published 09 January 2017

Constellation Brands has acquired a minority stake in Virginia-based craft whisky maker Catoctin Creek Distilling.

Family owned and operated, Catoctin Creek produces premium spirits that include rye whisky and gin from organic sources, and brandy from Virginia wines.

The latest investment allows the company to increase production and create new jobs in Virginia.

The distillery was formed in 2009 and the core management team includes the general manager of the distillery, Scott Harris and president and chief distiller Becky Harris.

According to the founders, the name Catoctin has been derived from the native American tribal name ‘Kittocton’, which is believed to mean, “place of many deer”.

Harris said: "We created Catoctin Creek to produce award-winning 100% rye single-barrel whisky entirely from grain to glass.

"In order to expand our production and portfolio, we needed the right partner for the next level of growth.

“Constellation has a strong commitment to this category, and with their expertise and support, we look forward to bringing our Virginia whisky to the world with the same team and exceptional product quality."

Constellation Brands chief growth officer Ben Dollard said: "As we continue to invest in and explore the high-end craft whisky segment, we are excited to partner with Catoctin Creek - producers of authentic and award-winning products that provide us with deeper knowledge of emerging opportunities.

“Working with passionate entrepreneurs like Becky and Scott Harris allows Constellation Brands to support and accelerate their growth while staying at the forefront of the evolving alcoholic beverage landscape.”

Recently, Constellation Brands announced its third quarter fiscal 2017 results. The company witnessed a consolidated net sales growth of 10%. Net sales in beer increased by 16%, while wine and spirits had increased by 5%.

For the quarter, the company’s consolidated reported and comparable basis operating income increased by 19% and 12% respectively.

Operating income from beer increased by 15% and for wine and spirits, it stood at 4%. The company witnessed an operating cash flow of $1.42bn for the first time in nine months, which is a 30% increase.

Free cash flow for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was $824m, when compared to $578m in the year-ago period.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.