Constellation Brands acquires minority stake in Virginia's Catoctin Creek Distillery

Constellation Brands has acquired a minority stake in Virginia-based craft whisky maker Catoctin Creek Distilling.

Family owned and operated, Catoctin Creek produces premium spirits that include rye whisky and gin from organic sources, and brandy from Virginia wines.

The latest investment allows the company to increase production and create new jobs in Virginia.

The distillery was formed in 2009 and the core management team includes the general manager of the distillery, Scott Harris and president and chief distiller Becky Harris.

According to the founders, the name Catoctin has been derived from the native American tribal name ‘Kittocton’, which is believed to mean, “place of many deer”.

Harris said: "We created Catoctin Creek to produce award-winning 100% rye single-barrel whisky entirely from grain to glass.

"In order to expand our production and portfolio, we needed the right partner for the next level of growth.

“Constellation has a strong commitment to this category, and with their expertise and support, we look forward to bringing our Virginia whisky to the world with the same team and exceptional product quality."

Constellation Brands chief growth officer Ben Dollard said: "As we continue to invest in and explore the high-end craft whisky segment, we are excited to partner with Catoctin Creek - producers of authentic and award-winning products that provide us with deeper knowledge of emerging opportunities.

“Working with passionate entrepreneurs like Becky and Scott Harris allows Constellation Brands to support and accelerate their growth while staying at the forefront of the evolving alcoholic beverage landscape.”

Recently, Constellation Brands announced its third quarter fiscal 2017 results. The company witnessed a consolidated net sales growth of 10%. Net sales in beer increased by 16%, while wine and spirits had increased by 5%.

For the quarter, the company’s consolidated reported and comparable basis operating income increased by 19% and 12% respectively.

Operating income from beer increased by 15% and for wine and spirits, it stood at 4%. The company witnessed an operating cash flow of $1.42bn for the first time in nine months, which is a 30% increase.

Free cash flow for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was $824m, when compared to $578m in the year-ago period.