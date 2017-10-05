De Kuyper Royal Distillers purchases Cherry Heering

De Kuyper Royal Distillers has acquired Cherry Heering from the brand owner Peter F. Heering.

Cherry Heering Liqueur, probably the oldest cherry liqueur in the world, was established in 1818. It is known as the original "Cherry Brandy" and contributed to the creation of some of the most legendary cocktails.

The very first "Singapore Sling" was created with Cherry Heering and since then, the brand has been the global reference for this famous cocktail.

Today it is still the essential ingredient and global reference for the world-famous cocktails, the "Blood and Sand" and the "Copenhagen." From now on, Cherry Heering will be available to bartenders and consumers around the globe through the De Kuyper network.

"We are very pleased to add this internationally recognized iconic and, as of next year, 200-year-old brand to our portfolio. De Kuyper initiated a business transformation two years ago and is continuously looking for premium brands to enhance its international portfolio. Cherry Heering is the global reference for a variety of classic cocktails and a great fit: fully in line with our company strategy and vision to 'Own the Cocktail'. This acquisition will also drive our long-term sustainable growth," says Mark de Witte, CEO of De Kuyper.

"What's more, Cherry Heering and De Kuyper Royal Distillers are a perfect royal match."

As purveyor to H.M. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Cherry Heering Liqueur has a long tradition of serving royals and therefore is a perfect fit with the company heritage of De Kuyper Royal Distillers. The traditional brand complements the wide range of premium quality products of the Dutch spirits company including De Kuyper Cocktail Liqueurs, Peachtree, Rutte Gin & Jenever and Mandarine Napoléon.

"As a company with over 320 years of experience in the spirits market, we are proud to carry the Heering brand and all its extraordinary heritage into the future," adds de Witte.

Adéle Robberstad, CEO of Peter F. Heering company, comments: "This is a unique combination of two family businesses teaming up. De Kuyper's global network and on-premise experience will contribute to the future success and further development of the Cherry Herring brand. I am excited to be part of this journey."

Cherry Heering is the market leader in many countries and is available in over 100 countries around the world, including the USA, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Israel and several Asian markets, as well as in global travel retail. Furthermore, De Kuyper's acquisition will also include Heering Coffee Liqueur, established in the market since 2007.

Source: Company Press Release