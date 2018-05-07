Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Diageo buys Mexican mezcal brand Pierde Almas

DBR Staff Writer Published 07 May 2018

Diageo has acquired mezcal brand Pierde Almas as it plans to develop the mezcal category in Mexico and across the world.

Financial details about the takeover have not been disclosed.

Diageo plans to retain the traditional production techniques used at Almas’ distilling process in Oaxaca and Guerrero, Mexico.

The company is also planning to retain its founder and master distiller Jonathan Barbieri.

Pierde Almas will be the second tequila producer to be acquired by Diageo after the purchase of Casamigos tequila brand from American actor George Clooney and Rande Gerber last year, in a deal whose estimated cost is about $1bn.

Barbieri said: “I am looking forward to working with Diageo to take Pierde Almas to its next stage of development. Diageo shares our commitment to the values behind every bottle of artisan mezcal.”

“We are confident that this acquisition will have a positive impact on the brand and the category as a whole. It represents not only a growth opportunity for Pierde Almas, but a chance for us to unleash the full potential of our social, cultural and environmental commitment.”

The popularity of Tequila and Mezcal had spiked in the US in the recent years. It is now one of the popular spirits in the country.

Between 2010 and 2015, the spirits’ market value is estimated have grown by 30%. This number is claimed to be more than any other alcoholic drinks except for another alcoholic drink cognac.

Diageo Mexico CEO Erik Seiersen said: “We are excited about this acquisition and the opportunity it brings to support the sustainable growth of mezcal and the communities in Oaxaca where it is produced.

“In the last five years, consumer appreciation of mezcal has been growing rapidly in Mexico and abroad and we believe the category will continue to develop.”

 

Image: Diageo acquires Mexican Mezcal brand Pierde Almas. Photo: Courtesy of esgarijc/FreeImages.com

