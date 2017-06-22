Diageo to buy Casamigos tequila brand in $1bn deal

Diageo has agreed to acquire tequila brand founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman for $1bn.

The London-based distiller will initially pay $700m for Casamigos brand and possibly an additional $300m depending on the performance of the brand over the next decade.

With the acquisition, Diageo plans to expand its presence internationally in tequila market.

Casamigos which was founded in 2013, goes with the tag line is ‘made by friends for friends’ and this also reflects in the name, which translates to ‘house of friends’.

The brand is claimed to have received several awards and accolades since its inception.

It has also tasted commercial success, by reaching 120,000 cases last year in the US alone. The company’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54% in the last two years. The numbers are expected to reach 170,000 cases by this year end.

Diageo stated that the brand has been able to thrive on an organic approach and has been expanding at a rapid rate and they will continue to promote the brand and provide their leadership and vision.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year. Diageo expects that the transaction will be EPS neutral for the first three years and accretive thereafter.

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes said “We are delighted to announce this transaction today to extend our participation in the tequila category. It supports our strategy to focus on the high growth super-premium and above segments of the category.

“With the global strength of Diageo we expect to expand the reach of Casamigos to markets beyond the US to capitalise on the significant international potential of the brand. We look forward to building on the remarkable success of Casamigos to date.”

Casamigos Tequila co-founder Rande Gerber said: “We are extremely excited to team up with one of the largest, most respected spirits companies in the world. What started from a friendship and an idea to create the best tasting, smoothest tequila as our own house tequila to drink and share with friends, has quickly turned into the fastest growing super-premium tequila.

“Casamigos has always been brought to you by those who drink it and we look forward to continuing that, working alongside the expertise and global reach of Diageo. Now even more people will be able to enjoy and experience our love and passion for Casamigos.”

Image: Tequila brand Casamigos to be acquired by Diageo. Photo: Courtesy of Diageo.