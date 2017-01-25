Diageo releases limited edition pack for Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch whisky in US

Diageo is releasing a limited edition pack for its Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch whisky in the US, to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Rooster has been made available throughout the US in outlets that sell fine spirits. It has been given a suggested retail price of $258.00 for a750 ml bottle.

The bottle has a blue ombre appearance for a one-of-a-kind item, perfect for gifting in the Lunar New Year, Johnnie Walker said.

The artwork featured on the bottle is claimed to represent the Zodiac Rooster and is etched in gold. It highlights the Rooster’s four aspects - the Herald, the Prospector, the Pioneer and the Adventurer.

Johnnie Walker North America vice president Stephanie Jacoby said: "Blue Label is the pinnacle of blending excellence in our portfolio, and we are thrilled to celebrate the Lunar New Year in such a remarkable way with our annual special edition offering. The Lunar New Year is such a significant cultural holiday and we couldn't be more honored to mark the occasion with our rarest blend.

“The Rooster represents inspiring characteristics, and we hope that the artistic depictions on the bottle serve as a reminder that like the Rooster, success can be achieved with hard work and patience.”

According to its maker, the bottle comes in a premium gift box decorated with luxurious gold foil alongside a signature from Johnnie Walker's master blender Jim Beveridge.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Rooster has 43% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Image: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Rooster. Photo: courtesy of Diageo/PRNewswire.