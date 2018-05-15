Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker personalized whisky experience

Alcoholic beverages firm Diageo is set to launch My Edition, a personalized Johnnie Walker whisky service.

The online whisky personalisation experience allows people to buy new and exclusive Johnnie Walker whiskies tailored to their flavour preferences.

Initially operating as a pilot, Johnnie Walker My Edition combines years of whisky-making expertise and taste-profiling technology to provide consumers a one-of-a-kind bottling.

Diageo has launched a tool which will determine the taste and preferences of the consumer after he or she answers a set of questions.

Diageo has in place, six whiskies for the My Edition range including Light & Zesty, Rich & Complex, Fresh & Delicate, Rich & Smoky, Rich & Fruity, and Vibrant & Spicy.

This new pilot project was developed by Diageo’s innovation arm Diageo Future, with technology partner Vivanda, which is a personalised flavour specialist.

Diageo also stated that the label can be personalized to have a unique, engraved message on the glass bottle.

Diageo Futures head David Gates said: “We have created an engaging, accessible and easy-to-use tool that asks consumers a series of simple questions.

“Based on the answers given, Johnnie Walker My Edition uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to match the taste profile to one of a range of six new and exclusive Johnnie Walker blends. It allows people to explore flavour in a fresh and engaging way not offered elsewhere.

Gates stated that the new edition will also help people who are new to Scotch to discover the wide range of flavours found in Johnnie Walker whiskies.

Personalisation will run through Johnnie Walker My Edition from the website’s very first question on flavour preference through to the customised labelling and engraving options that will give a bespoke look for each individual bottle.

The new My Edition whisky will be packed with 40% alcohol by volume (ABV) and are priced at £75 per bottle.

Image: Johnnie Walker’s Black Label. Photo: Courtesy of Diageo.