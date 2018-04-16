Diageo launches Scotch Whisky Special Releases collection for 2018

Diageo has launched 2018 Scotch Whisky Special Releases collection, a limited edition collection of natural cask strength bottling.

The company said that this Special Releases collection represents a fragment of Scotch Whisky history and includes some of the rarest and oldest whiskies from classic, lesser known and often closed distilleries.

These Scotch whiskies are claimed to have been meticulously selected each year by Diageo’s blending team, to form a sought after collection.

This year’s collection includes 48-year-old whisky from Carsebridge distillery, which was founded in the 1700s was closed in 1983.

The second and third whiskies in the new collection include the Caol Ila Unpeated 15-year-old and Caol Ila 35–year-old. These two whiskies have been matured in American oak hogsheads and ex-sherry European oak butts.

Inchgower 27-year-old is the fourth whisky. Inchgower is a Speyside distillery. This whisky was matured in American oak hogsheads.

The fifth whisky is the Lagavulin 12-year-old, which is considered to be very popular and was previously released 15 times by the company.

The sixth one in the collection is Oban 21-year-old, which was produced from a very small distillery in the namesake town in Western Highlands. The 21-year-old expression was previously released by Diageo in 2004 and 2013 special release.

The next whisky, Pittyvaich 28-year-old, was produced by Arthur Bell & Sons in Dufftown between 1975 and 1993. Diageo released a 25-year-old expression in its 2015 special release.

The eighth whisky on the list is Singleton of Glen Ord 14-year-old spirit. It has been aged in American oak hogsheads and ex-bodega European oak butts followed by a unique maturation process.

The Talisker 8-year-old is the ninth whisky in the list. It is produced by Talisker, which is the only distillery on the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides.

Diageo stated that it will release the tenth bottling later this year.

Diageo global malts ambassador Donald Colville said: “The Special Releases launch is a highlight in our whisky calendar year. It’s a collection that allows both knowledgeable whisky fans and those new to Scotch to hunt out truly unique limited editions.

“The range delivers memorable taste experiences unlike any other and the exceptional variety and quality of whiskies in this year’s collection will not disappoint.”

Image: Diageo to reveal the tenth whisky in the collection later this year. Photo: Courtesy of Diageo.