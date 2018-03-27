Diageo to rebrand Johnnie Walker Black Label in Australia

Alcoholic beverages firm Diageo is re-branding its Johnnie Walker Black Label in Australia as the company launched a A$15m ($11.6m) campaign for the blended Scotch whisky brand.

It is Diageo's biggest national brand campaign for Johnnie Walker in 10 years.

The campaign, dubbed The Next Step, will run nationally for the next 18 months, building on the brand’s 'Keep Walking' platform.

Diageo Australia marketing and innovation director Adam Ballesty said: “Johnnie Walker is the leading Scotch brand in Australia and the launch of the new TVC is just the start of a huge push on this powerhouse marque."

Diageo said that the campaign was developed based on consumer research and insights into what personal progress means to people in Australia at present.

In another development, Diageo revealed its new retail design concept for Johnnie Walker at the London Heathrow Airport.

Diageo worked with retailer Dufry to introduce this concept at World of Whiskies Store at the Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5.

The company plans to permanently revamp the brand’s identity across airports worldwide, by working with its partners.

The new concept borrows design queues from John Walker’s grocery store in Kilmarnock, Scotland where he started blending and selling whisky back in the 1800s. The retail concept is depiction of how the store could possibly look like, if it were opened today.

Diageo global travel managing director Dayalan Nayager said: “We are thrilled to start the roll-out of our new retail concept at Heathrow’s Terminal 5. Heathrow Airport is one of the largest international hubs in Europe, with 78 million people passing through the airport in 2017 alone, with nearly half (over 40%) of those passing through Terminal 5.

The company stated that the new design is part of a global roll-out where Diageo Global Travel and Johnnie Walker are planning to invest heavily in travel retail.

The concept includes an installation featuring a liquid library which can be easily accessed through an open drawer by shoppers. There are also navigational cues and pointers that indicate the taste and awards that were won.

Johnnie Walker global director John Williams said: “This new retail design concept is part of our wider global strategy to celebrate the origins of the Johnnie Walker legacy in a fresh and contemporary way.

“We are striding forward and engaging with a new generation of whisky drinkers and I’m delighted to see the brand’s iconic heritage being brought to life this way. It’s important to us that travellers discover whisky in a range of different ways that helps them decide, according to their shopping needs.”

Image:Johnnie Walker Black Label. Photo: Courtesy of Diageo.