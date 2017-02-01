Diageo re-enters Irish whiskey market

Diageo is re-entering the Irish whiskey category with plans for a new €25m investment in a distillery in Dublin and the launch of the Roe & Co brand.

The company's move to make Roe & Co is to tap into the growing premium Irish whisky segment.

Irish Whiskey is the fastest growing spirit in the world with worldwide sales increasing by more than 300%.

According to Diageo operations director Colin O’Brien, the new distillery would give employment in the coming years in the construction and operation stages besides complementing Ireland’s tourism offering, The Guinness Storehouse.

O’Brien added: “This investment further demonstrates Diageo’s commitment to the growing vibrancy of The Liberties, one of the City’s most dynamic districts and the home of Irish Whiskey during the original golden age of Irish distilling.”

the new Irish whisky product has been blended from the hand-selected Irish malt stocks and grain whiskies which were subjected to aging in bourbon casks. Following which, the whiskey maker stated that Roe & Co will have creamy vanilla notes balanced with traces of fruit and soft spice.

Diageo Reserve Europe general manager Tanya Clarke said: “This is a wonderful project for us at Diageo, highlighting the opportunity we see to develop the premium segment of Irish Whiskey and contribute to the category’s growth as it sees new investment and entrepreneurial interest.

“In crafting Roe & Co we explored the demands of today’s consumers for more premium drinking experiences and the desire of bartenders for an adaptable, flavourful whiskey that works in both traditional and new cocktails.”

Roe & Co is also claimed to have signature smoothness of Irish whiskey along with exceptional depth of flavor. Besides, it is also claimed to have a smooth blend coming from the harmony between the intense fruitiness of the Irish malt and the grain whiskies’ mellow creaminess.

The first blend of Roe & Co will be available in key European cities from 1 March 2017 as part of Diageo’s increasing Reserve portfolio.

Image: Diageo’s new Irish whisky Roe & Co cocktail. Photo: courtesy of Diageo.