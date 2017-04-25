South Africa's Distell to acquire 75% stake in Cruz Vodka brand

South Africa-based wine and spirits maker Distell Group has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Cruz Vodka brand from Blue Sky Brand Co (BSBC).

The remaining 25% of the stake will be retained by BSBC. Financial details about the deal have not been revealed.

Distell will now add Cruz vodka to its range of alcohol portfolio, which includes Hunter’s beer, Savanna cider, Klipdrift brandy, Two Oceans wine, Scottish Leader whisky, Autumn Harvest crackling and more

After the completion of the acquisition, Cruz vodka will be distributed on Distell’s product platform in Africa.

The South African spirits company in a statement said: “The transaction strengthens Distell’s portfolio in the premium vodka category, one of the fastest growing spirits categories in South Africa and which is expected to continue exhibiting strong growth in the future.

“Cruz Vodka will immediately benefit from Distell’s distribution network in South Africa and the rest of Africa.”

In an interview with TheMoodieDavittReport, Distell Southern Africa managing director Wim Bührmann said: “We are excited to offer another high quality luxury product to consumers who have come to trust Distell for its exceptional products. We are certain that Cruz Vodka will continue to delight consumers.

“Cruz Vodka provides us with a leading brand in one of the fastest growing spirits categories with strong future growth potential.”

BSBC managing director David de Mardt commented: “The decision to partner with Distell was logical as combining Cruz Vodka’s powerful brand equity with Distell’s strong distribution capabilities in South Africa creates an unbeatable proposition.

“I firmly believe that the partnership has all the potential to make Cruz Vodka the biggest premium vodka in South Africa.”

Image: Distell Group to acquire majority stake in Cruz Vodka. Photo: Courtesy of Shaun W/FreeImages.com.