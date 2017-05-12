Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Atlantico Rum introduces new look

Published 12 May 2017

Atlantico Rum, the rum brand from Dominican Republic, has introduced a new look.

Inspired by classic ceramic tiles found throughout the Caribbean, the company has created a fresh, distinct design that clearly stands out from other rums. 

"We love the Caribbean, particularly our home in the Dominican Republic. The people, food, culture and lifestyle are simply incredible. We wanted to find a way to capture the vibrancy and flavor of the Caribbean in our packaging while doing it in a classy way that is different than any other rum," said Brandon Lieb, Atlantico's Co-Founder. 

"With our new look, we are communicating Atlantico's hand-crafted credentials, unique process and flavor notes while transporting the imagination as much as the palate," adds fellow Co-Founder Aleco Azqueta.

Atlantico sourced materials from all over the world in order to achieve its design goals.  The bottles, produced in France, are rounded with a heavy glass base.

The wood and cork closures come from Portugal and are debossed with an updated Atlantico logo. All labels come from Northern California and include tasting notes, raw material information, barrel types used, individual bottle numbers and the signatures of the two founders. The designs are the work of Los Angeles-based luxury design firm M+. 

"The Atlantico brand represents 'a Passport to Paradise.' We looked to bring that to life by combining a subtle guilloche pattern (similar to those found on passports) with Caribbean tile design elements. We are absolutely thrilled with the results and loved working on such a fun lifestyle brand," said M+ Creative Director Cleo Murnane.

"I couldn't be happier with the new design," adds singer Enrique Iglesias, who is a partner in Atlantico. "It has a timeless, sexy look that captures the spirit of the Caribbean." 

Atlantico comes in three different styles: Atlantico Platino, (not a part of the packaging update), a white rum that is finished in barrels that previously held Tempranillo wine; Atlantico Reserva, a solera-style rum aged up to 15 years; and Atlantico Gran Reserva (formerly Private Cask), a blend of rums aged up to 25 years. All three types are available in 750ml.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Rum
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.