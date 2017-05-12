Atlantico Rum introduces new look

Atlantico Rum, the rum brand from Dominican Republic, has introduced a new look.

Inspired by classic ceramic tiles found throughout the Caribbean, the company has created a fresh, distinct design that clearly stands out from other rums.

"We love the Caribbean, particularly our home in the Dominican Republic. The people, food, culture and lifestyle are simply incredible. We wanted to find a way to capture the vibrancy and flavor of the Caribbean in our packaging while doing it in a classy way that is different than any other rum," said Brandon Lieb, Atlantico's Co-Founder.

"With our new look, we are communicating Atlantico's hand-crafted credentials, unique process and flavor notes while transporting the imagination as much as the palate," adds fellow Co-Founder Aleco Azqueta.

Atlantico sourced materials from all over the world in order to achieve its design goals. The bottles, produced in France, are rounded with a heavy glass base.

The wood and cork closures come from Portugal and are debossed with an updated Atlantico logo. All labels come from Northern California and include tasting notes, raw material information, barrel types used, individual bottle numbers and the signatures of the two founders. The designs are the work of Los Angeles-based luxury design firm M+.

"The Atlantico brand represents 'a Passport to Paradise.' We looked to bring that to life by combining a subtle guilloche pattern (similar to those found on passports) with Caribbean tile design elements. We are absolutely thrilled with the results and loved working on such a fun lifestyle brand," said M+ Creative Director Cleo Murnane.

"I couldn't be happier with the new design," adds singer Enrique Iglesias, who is a partner in Atlantico. "It has a timeless, sexy look that captures the spirit of the Caribbean."

Atlantico comes in three different styles: Atlantico Platino, (not a part of the packaging update), a white rum that is finished in barrels that previously held Tempranillo wine; Atlantico Reserva, a solera-style rum aged up to 15 years; and Atlantico Gran Reserva (formerly Private Cask), a blend of rums aged up to 25 years. All three types are available in 750ml.

Source: Company Press Release