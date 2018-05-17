Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Spirits News

Douglas Laing launches Scallywag 10 years old Speyside malt Scotch whisky

DBR Staff Writer Published 17 May 2018

Douglas Laing has launched a limited edition 10 years old Scallywag Speyside malt whisky as it continues its 70th anniversary celebrations this year.

The Scallywag brand was initially brought to market in 2013 and is a nod to the family’s Fox Terrier whose face appears on the packaging.

Bottled at 46% alcohol by volume (ABV) without caramel colouring and non-chill-filtered, Scallywag 10 Years Old is a vatting of Speyside single malts and has been matured solely in Sherry butts.

It is said to have notes of cocoa, stewed plums and mocha.

Scallywag 10 Years Old is available from specialist Whisky retailers globally at an expected retail price of £49.99. Only 4,500 bottles are available worldwide.

Douglas Laing & Co whisky director Cara Laing said: “Some would say that Scallywag 10 Years Old is in fact aged 70 years, and if you count in canine years, that is indeed the case!

"It is 70 human years since my grandfather, Fred Douglas Laing, founded his eponymous company back in 1948, and as a man with a rather sweet tooth, we believe he’d be particularly proud of the vatting we have created, combining Speyside Single Malts matured in Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez casks to bring those rich, dark fruity and indulgent notes to the fore.

“Scallywag at “70” is well-bred with great pedigree from a long line of wire haired Fox Terriers owned and loved by the Douglas Laing family.  We hope Whisky drinkers around the world will enjoy his company as much as we do.”

The whisky gives out a sweet aroma with red fruits, mocha and honeycomb. On the palate, it gives a taste of gentle spices, followed by rich cocoa, milky cereal and toasted oak. The finish has a lingering taste of cinnamon, stewed plumbs and brown sugar.

Earlier this year, Douglas Laing launched a limited-edition series within its Xtra Old Particular range.

Image: Douglas Laing’s Scallywag 10 Years Old Limited Edition Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky. Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Laing.

