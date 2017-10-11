Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Spirits News

Douglas Laing launches The Gauldrons Scotch whisky

DBR Staff Writer Published 11 October 2017

Independent Scotch whisky bottler Douglas Laing & Co has added a Campbeltown malt to its Remarkable Regional Malt series.

The Gauldrons is produced in very small batches. It represents the sixth region in the Regional Malt range.

Douglas Laing says that the The Gauldrons is inspired by the eponymous dark sandy coves on Campbeltown's west shores and it means "bay of storms".

The company claims that The Gauldrons spirit has been bottled without colouring or chill filtration and is producing in small, artisanal batches.

Each of the batches produced will be numbered so that the bottling can be compared and contrasted as the Campbeltown spirit develops in cask in the coming years.

Douglas Laing managing director, Fred Laing said: “We are delighted to add to our Remarkable Regional Malt family with this Campbeltown member - particularly as this region was once Scotland's Whisky Capital.

“The Gauldrons has seen us carefully marry together some of our best, and indeed rarest, casks of Campbeltown Single Malt. The resulting spirit is a unique combination of salt and sweet - the archetypal maritime tang balanced perfectly by a sugary, cereal character.

The Gauldrons has 46.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and it will available for sale at specialist retailers and will be priced at £50. It comes packed on black bottle and gold foiled presentation.

Recently, the company also launched the third and final chapter in the Yula range. The 22 year old whisky limited edition whisky joins the range of the 20-year-old and 21-year-old, bottled at a cask strength of 51.2% ABV without colouring or chill-filtration.

Image: Douglas Laing launches limited edition The Gauldrons single malt whisky. Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Laing.

