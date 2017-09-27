Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Spirits News

Douglas Laing introduces last whisky in Yula range

ABR Staff Writer Published 27 September 2017

Scotch whisky producer Douglas Laing has launched the third and final iteration of its Yula Trilogy aged blended malt range.

The 22 Years Old Limited Edition bottling joins the range’s 20-year-old and 21-year-old, bottled at a cask strength of 51.2% abv without colouring or chill-filtration.

The first instalment in the trilogy, Yula 20 Years Old was released in October, 2015, while the second instalment Yula 21 Years Old was released last September. The distillery is releasing 900 bottles to be available globally.

Douglas Laing Whisky director Cara Laing said: "This final Yula bottling is a stunning example of the care, craft and investment we put into our Whiskies.

“As we fast approach our 70th year in the industry, we’re well versed at turning out distinctive Whiskies of exceptional quality - this is very much the case with the Yula series. This most recent bottling has aged with a complex backdrop whilst maintaining that archetypal Island character.”

Douglas Laing claims that the Yula 22 Years Old has the smell of a gentle oceanic salt with ozone clean zephyr, with a later smell of tobacco and leather style. When it comes to taste, the whisky is claimed to have a complex mix of sweet peat, pepper, coal dust, oak wood smoke and late-on-the-palate chcolatey sweetness.

The subtle finish reflects the dulcet, barley quality and shows a warmingly spiced, tarred and sooted style.

The distillery has named the single malt whisky series after Yula, a Norse goddess, who after a long journey for her long lost love, had perished on the island of Islay.

Image: Douglas Laing releases final instalment of YULA 22 Years Old Scotch whisky. Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Laing.

