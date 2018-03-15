Douglas Laing releases limited edition Coastal Collection Single Cask series

Scotch whisky company Douglas Laing has unveiled the initial expression in a new series of single malts sourced from Scotland's whisky islands.

Featuring four single malt expressions, the first whisky, Bunnahabhain 10 Years Old Single Cask, comes from a Refill Hogshead.

A total of 383 bottles are on sale. The Coastal Collection is bottled at 48% alcohol by volume (ABV) and is being offered without colouring and or chill-filtration.

Douglas Laing & Co director of whisky Cara Laing said: “We’re thrilled to bring to market the Provenance Coastal Collection, which will highlight some of the most maritime Malts from our stocks in this special edition series.

“The first release, distilled at Islay’s Bunnahabhain Distillery, displays a salty, smoky and spicy character – the epitome of what we believe a Maritime Malt should be!”.

Douglas Laing has also released several other Provenance single casks bottlings since the start of this year, including a 10-year-old Glengoyne, said to be packed with springtime charm.

The company also released a six-year-old Caol Ila, which has notes of seaweed, peaches, peppery spice and peat; and a 10-year-old Balmenach, described have a wonderfully mocha style.

Provenance Single Cask Single Malts, including the new Coastal Collection Bunnahabhain 10 Years Old, are available from specialist Scotch Whisky retailers globally.

The Provenance brand was introduced in 2004. The specialist Single Cask series has experienced better growth worldwide since its packaging overhaul in 2016.

Earlier this year, Douglas Laing launched Timorous Beastie 10 Years Old limited edition Highland Malt Scotch whisky.

Bottled at 46.8% and provided without colouring or chill-filtration, the special bottling includes single malts exclusively from the Highland region.

It is packaged in a gun-metal-grey foiled gift tube. Its colour palette is said to reflect the traditional 10 year anniversary metal; aluminium.

Single Malt Scotch Whisky is made in Scotland using a pot still distillation process at a single distillery.

Image: Douglas Laing launches 10 year old Scotch whisky under the Provenance brand. Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Laing.