Douglas Laing unveils first Epicurean limited release

Douglas Laing & Co has unveiled The Epicurean Cask Strength “Glasgow” a Limited Edition release of just 3000 bottles globally.

The family firm, this year amidst its 70th anniversary celebrations, has been based in the heart of Glasgow since its inception in 1948, and describes its latest innovation as a ‘justified homage to our roots’.

The unique recipe for the special bottling is the result of a collaboration between Douglas Laing & Co and some of Glasgow’s finest bartenders and spirit experts. A one-off event was held at the firm’s Glasgow HQ in February, during which 8 ‘mixology masters’ experimented with Lowland Single Malts, each blending their own distinctive creation to be judged by Fred Laing, second generation in the family business.

The resulting Whisky is bursting with zesty citrus, green fruits and a sweet nuttiness, proclaiming to be ‘certainly a little bigger, more urban than other Lowlanders’. Bottled at 58.6% alcohol strength and offered without colouring or chill-filtration, its high strength is said to ensure the natural robust character of the city spirit shines through – even when mixed.

Douglas Laing & Co chairman Fred Laing said: “The Epicurean’s Cask Strength ‘Glasgow’ Edition takes our hats off to the city’s Duke of Wellington statue (rarely spotted without his own iconic traffic cone ‘hat’ – reflecting the Glaswegian’s humour), alongside the famous Finnieston Crane and the distinctive Riverside Museum.

“Our city is celebrated not only for its landmarks, but also for its restaurants and bars, and most often for its people. This unique recipe The Epicurean bottling is a most fitting tribute to our home.”

The Epicurean Cask Strength Glasgow Edition is available from May 2018, from specialist Whisky retailers globally at an expected retail price of £45.99.

The Epicurean Cask Strength ‘Glasgow’ Edition Tasting Notes

Nose: Citrus zest, sponge cake and poached pears

Palate: Vanilla’d oak alongside apple peel, cut grass and candied nuts

Finish: Caramel cream mingles with green fruits and milk chocolate

Source: Company Press Release