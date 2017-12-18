Eastside and John Rich partner for Portland pre-launch of Redneck Riviera whiskey

Portland, Oregon-based craft spirits producer Eastside Distilling has hosted a pre-launch of Redneck Riviera Whiskey.

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is the Company’s collaboration with John Rich, the multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich.

Activities included a meet and greet with fans at Eastside Distilling’s headquarters in Portland, multiple media interviews with print, television, and radio stations, and culminated with John performing at a charity concert at the University of Portland hosted by local radio station “The Wolf, KWJK.”

In October, Eastside Distilling and John Rich signed an exclusive global spirits licensing agreement with Rich’s burgeoning Redneck Riviera lifestyle brand. The “Work Hard, Play Hard” brand celebrates the working men and women who are the backbone of the U.S.

“What a great day in Portland as we met with so many members of the Eastside team,” Redneck Riviera's John Rich said. “Eastside’s Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a perfectly blended American whiskey that is smooth as can be. I can’t wait for all of my fans across the world to be able to sit back and relax while sipping this fantastic whiskey!”

In addition to meeting with local fans and media members, Eastside Distilling and the Redneck Riviera team prepared for the Redneck Riviera Whiskey national launch scheduled with an event in Nashville in early January. The national launch is expected to include national media members, liquor distributors from around the country, and die-hard country music fans.

Grover Wickersham, CEO of Eastside Distilling, commented, “John had some great creative meetings at our offices, met with our sales team and some local friends, then we attended and really enjoyed the Wolf’s charity concert. We got caught a bit by surprise by John’s TV appearances and phones were ringing off the hook at our Seventh Street tasting room asking for the whiskey. To please John’s local fans, we are going to speed up the paperwork with the Oregon liquor commission to have Redneck Riviera Whiskey available in Oregon this year, even before the official January launch in Nashville.”

Source: Company Press Release