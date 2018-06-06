Eastside Distilling introduces first American single malt whiskey

Craft spirits maker Eastside Distilling has launched a 2 year old limited edition American single malt whiskey.

Eastside Distilling’s Hillsboro, Oregon-based subsidiary Big Bottom Distilling (BBD) distilled the product from grain to glass.

The company said that it will release the whiskey in limited quantities at liquor stores in Oregon and at BBD tasting room in Hillsboro, along with Eastside’s tasting rooms on 7th Street, Washington Square Mall, Clackamas and Woodburn.

Eastside Distilling chairman and CEO Grover Wickersham said the launch of new American Single Malt Whiskey is an important milestone.

Wickersham said: “We see American Single Malt as a new and exciting category of super-premium spirit. In terms of skill and artisanship, American distillers are at the world pinnacle. No one can doubt that American single malt will in time stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of Scotch and Japanese single malt whiskeys.

“An important barrier to entry for those who chose to enter the category is that to qualify as American Single Malt, a whiskey must be a ‘grain to glass’ spirit, distilled, barreled and bottled at the distillery. We think that offering a top quality single malt will help us create shareholder value.”

The 91-proof whiskey has been aged for a minimum of two years in new and used American Oak barrels..

The whiskey-making process uses a two-row malted barley, grown in the Pacific Northwest, and BBD’s yeast strains that were developed for single malts by lead distiller Travis Schoney.

BBD American Single Malt Whiskey is distilled and barreled in American oak and is bottled entirely in-bond, meeting the standards for the new ‘American Single Malt’ category.

Wickersham said: “Our only regret is that production is highly, highly limited right now in terms of cases per year, but plans are fully in place to ramp up our single malt distilling capacity several fold this year.”

Oregon craft spirits firm Ted Pappas acquired Big Bottom Distilling in 2010 and Eastside Distilling acquired a majority interest in BBD in 2017.

Eastside Distilling’s product lineup includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a range of fruit infused spirits.

Image: The 2-year-old American single malt whiskey goes into limited release from Eastside's Big Bottom Distilling. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.