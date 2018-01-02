Redneck Riviera Whiskey now available in Oregon ahead of formal launch

Redneck Riviera Whiskey, a collaborative effort between Eastside Distilling and country-music superstar John Rich from Big & Rich, is available in Oregon, ahead of its formal launch.

Recently, John Rich and Eastside hosted a pre-launch event in Portland, including visiting with fans at Eastside Distilling’s headquarters in Oregon, multiple media interviews with print, television, and radio stations, and culminated with John performing at a charity concert at the University of Portland hosted by local radio station “The Wolf, KWJK.”

In addition to meeting with local fans and media members, Eastside Distilling and the Redneck Riviera team prepared for the Redneck Riviera Whiskey national launch scheduled for January.

The national launch is expected to include national media members, liquor distributors from around the country, and die-hard country music fans.

Grover Wickersham, CEO of Eastside Distilling, commented, “Following our recent pre-launch event and John’s performance in Portland, we received many requests for Redneck Riviera Whiskey at our Oregon-based tasting rooms. These friends of Eastside did not want to wait for the launch, so we accelerated our efforts to license in Oregon. We are currently stocking our tasting rooms now, so we can satisfy our customers who want to toast in the New Year with this smooth-tasting whiskey. We have high expectations for it and are excited for our launch in the southeastern US in January.”

Redneck Riviera Whiskey will originally be sold in 750ml bottles, followed shortly with 375ml and with further brand expansion planned for 2018. The 750ml bottle will sell for $24.95.

