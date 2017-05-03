Edrington acquires Glenrothes Scotch whisky brand from Berry Bros & Rudd

Edrington has acquired The Glenrothes Scotch whisky brand from Berry Bros & Rudd for an undisclosed amount.

Edrington has owned the Glenrothes brand since 1887 and it was operated through Highland Distillers.

Since 1995, Berry Bros. & Rudd has distributed the Glenrothes brand and in 2010, it acquired the brand from Highland Distillers.

Since its acquisition in 2010, the single malt Scotch whisky brand is claimed to have gained significant market.

Even after the sale, Edrington stated that Berry Bros. & Rudd will continue to distribute the The Glenrothes in the UK.

In foreign markets including Spain, The Nordic, Asia and the Americas, the brand will be distributed by Edrington and its joint ventures and Edrington Americas, respectively.

Existing distribution contracts will transfer to Edrington with the brand.

Edrington also claimed that the quality and the character of the single malt Scotch will remain the same under the care of its whisky maker, Gordon Motion, who has been crafting The Glenrothes whisky for the past seven years.

Berry Bros. & Rudd CEO Dan Jago said: “It has been a great honour to be the guardians of The Glenrothes brand over the past seven years. Berry Bros. & Rudd has nurtured The Glenrothes brand and we are delighted our distributor and importer business Fields, Morris & Verdin will continue to distribute The Glenrothes in the UK.

“Berry Bros. & Rudd has always delighted in the development and cultivation of new spirits brands and the sale will enable us to invest further, developing our business ambitions in this area.”

Edrington’s super premium business unit managing director Paul Ross said: “We would like to thank Berry Bros. & Rudd for their excellent stewardship of The Glenrothes over the past seven years.

“We are very pleased to be reuniting the brand with its distillery and we know it will be an excellent member of Edrington’s leading family of premium brands, including The Macallan and Highland Park. We are very much looking forward to accelerating the growth of this award-winning single malt in international markets.”

Image: Edrington acquires The Glenrothes brand from Berry Bros. & Rudd. Photo: Courtesy of Edrington.