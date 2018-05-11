George Dickel Tennessee Whisky launches TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish

George Dickel Tennessee Whisky and McIlhenny Company's TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauce are collaborating on new pepper spiced shot.

For more than a century, both George Dickel Tennessee Whisky and McIlhenny Company's TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauce, have celebrated their Louisiana and Tennessee roots and legacy of craftsmanship.

Now, with George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish available in stores this May, these two iconic brands are coming together in one bottle.

Finished in barrels used to age tabasco peppers for three years, George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish has a deliciously spicy flavor. George Dickel takes its Tennessee whisky and rests it in these barrels for 30 days, allowing the spice and flavor imparted on the wood from the tabasco peppers to add its unique finish.

TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauce is then distilled to create an essence, which is carefully blended together with the whisky to create George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish. The result is a deliciously spicy shot, which recently won a Gold Medal at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Diageo American Whisk(e)y Development director Jeff Parrott said: "George Dickel Tennessee Whisky and TABASCO are two of the most iconic brands the South has to offer for a reason – the craftsmanship that goes into creating these products is the real deal.

"Both brands have such a rich history, and we're proud to collaborate with our friends at McIlhenny Company to marry their unique flavor with our quality Tennessee whisky."

With summer right around the corner, the release of George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish signals the return of longer days, livelier nights and good times. For consumers looking for the perfect mix of fun and flavor, it can be enjoyed as a shot with celery salt on the rim, or with pickle juice or an ice chaser.

Whether enjoyed at your local barbeque spot or backyard party, a shot of Hot Dickel provides a peppery kick, but goes down with a smooth finish.

Hitting shelves nationwide in May, George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish carries a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750 mL bottle and is also available in 50 mL and 1L sizes. The alcohol by volume is 35% (70 proof). Like the rest of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky brand's offerings, this shot is meant to be enjoyed responsibly.

Source: Company Press Release